Age 83 of Inver Grove Heights Owner of Kuhnly's Accounting Service for 40 years. Passed away peacefully, Monday, March 2, 2020. Born 7-30-36 in Scandia, MN. Graduated from Lindstrom-Center City High School and later business college. Started Kuhnly's Accounting Service in 1966. Served a combined 9 years in the Minnesota Air National Guard and the US Air Force. Preceded in death by parents, Edward & Lillian Kuhnly; brothers, Donald, Elwood, Arnold & Herbert; sisters-in-law, Sylvia & Fran. Survived by wife of 61 years, Carol; daughters, Kirsten, Erika (Robert) Moser & Stephanie (Randy) Golnitz; granddaughters, Katlyn & Haley Moser, Sarah Jorgenson & Rachel Golnitz; sisters-in-law, Phyllis & Margaret "Peg" Kuhnly; also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Duane enjoyed golf, reading, playing cards especially Texas Hold'em and cribbage, cruises, camping and RV winters in Texas. A true sports fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, U of M teams and attended Minnesota State Boys High School Hockey Tournaments for 70 years. He especially enjoyed attending daughters and granddaughters swim meets, games of soccer, hockey or softball, karate tournaments, band or choir concerts and theater productions. He spent many years coaching girls softball and boys hockey teams in IGH. Also, he was a 10-time champion at the Kuhnly Family Jart Tournament. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family. Memorial service 11 AM Friday, March 13th, at First Presbyterian Church, 535 20th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Visitation 9:30 AM to 11 AM prior to the service with lunch to follow. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Family requests in lieu of flowers memorials to the IGH B.E.S.T. Scholarship Foundation. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020