Duane Harlan TANGEN
"Dewey" Age 83 Passed peacefully at his home in Afton, MN on November 25, 2020, following a courageous battle with Liposarcoma. Dewey was born on May 20, 1937 in Perham, MN. He graduated from Frazee High School in 1955 and went on to earn a degree in chemistry from North Dakota State University. In 1959, he began his career at 3M and went on to become a Division Scientist before retiring in 1996. A humble man of God, he faithfully served his church in many roles. Dewey was an avid outdoorsman and shared his love of gardening, fishing, hunting and travel with his family and many friends. He will fondly be remembered for his generous spirit, quick wit and warm welcoming smile. Dewey is preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Mabel Tangen; siblings, Eugene, Delbert, Dolores Tangen and Eleanor Huwe. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Karen (Eckberg); children, Julie (Scott Broome) and Daniel (Lisa); grandchildren, Alexander Tangen, Rebecca Tangen, Natalie Broome and Garret Broome; and brother, Arnold (Marlene) Tangen. A celebration of Dewey's life is being planned for a later date in the spring. Memorials preferred to Sarcoma Foundation of America or Memorial Luth Church, Afton, MN. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
