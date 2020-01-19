|
Age 75 of Menomonie, WI, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie (910 Wilson Ave.). Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie (2317 Schneider Ave. SE) and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020