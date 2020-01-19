Home

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2317 Schneider Ave Se
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2181
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2317 Schneider Ave Se
Menomonie, WI 54751
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Menomonie, MN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
910 Wilson Ave
Menomonie, MN
Duane J. HIGGINS

Duane J. HIGGINS Obituary
Age 75 of Menomonie, WI, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie (910 Wilson Ave.). Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie (2317 Schneider Ave. SE) and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family. www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
