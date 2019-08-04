Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Duane J. WILLIAMS

Duane J. WILLIAMS Obituary
Age 81 Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 Retired from 50 years of public service in both police and fire, working for Ancker Hospital, and the Cities of Maplewood and Little Canada. Preceded in death by Joanne, loving wife of 55 years. Survived by loving children, Richard (Amy) Bohler, MaryJo Williams, Matthew (Jill) Williams. Papa to 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grand-children. He was a friend to many and touched the lives of more than he knew. A special thank you to the Lakeview Hospice Team. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10am-2pm with a service at noon at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul, MN. Private Interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
