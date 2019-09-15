|
Age 91 of Roseville Died September 11, 2019 Duane is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Evelyn. He is survived by children, Mary (John) Pfeiler, Patty Rivard and John Rivard; 5 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Annette Willis. After serving his country in Japan in WWII, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and spent 37 years at State Farm. Duane was an avid reader and learner. He obtained his law degree from William Mitchell School of Law and held many insurance designations. Duane spent over 50 years in many roles for Toastmasters International helping others to become better public speakers. He also volunteered at CTV helping to provide programming. He was an avid videographer and enjoyed making DVDs of family gatherings. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his children and grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 (gathering begins at 10AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment St. Odilia Prayer Garden. Memorials preferred to St. Odilia Endowment Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019