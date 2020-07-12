Age 92 Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. Duane Loren Devereaux was the fifth of six children born to Robert A. and Selma H. (Olson) Devereaux in 1928, on a farm outside of Tuttle, North Dakota. The family moved to a farm outside of Wadena, Minnesota in 1934 where he spent his youth. Duane served in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War and was a surveyor in the Alaskan wilderness. After returning home, he earned degrees in Industrial and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He married Sylvia Ann Kovach in 1950 and they had three daughters. With his brilliant mind and entrepreneurial spirit, he founded and led two companies: Qualitek Engineering and Mfg, a fabricator of precision dies and custom machines, and Partech Corporation. Always a diligent and admired leader, he remained involved in both companies into his 80s. Duane was also a Shriner and a dedicated philanthropist who served as a member of The Mayo Legacy. In 2000, he married Emaline Zisk. He enjoyed spending winters in his Sun City West, AZ home and summers in Woodbury, MN. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was admired by many as a man of exceptional integrity and had a playful spirit that could brighten any room. Duane was a devoted family man to his core and his unconditional love and kindness will always be remembered. He is survived by his wife Emaline, his sister Donna, and his three daughters: Denise (Ron) of Wadena, Darcy (Michael) of Edina, and Diana of Woodbury, MN. His legacy includes five grandchildren: Kristyne (Garret), Justin (Brianna), Kiley, Caralynne, and Christa, and four great-grandchildren: Michael, Christian, Benjamin, and Lucas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, his two sisters, and his wife Sylvia Devereaux. Private interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the donor's choice are preferred. Due to Coronavirus concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. 651 -702-0301