|
|
Age 77, of Columbia Heights Formerly of Blaine Passed away August 1st, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Leroy and Ruth Holmes; brother Denlyn Holmes; and son Lincoln Fitzgerald Holmes. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia (Claussen) Holmes; daughters Jessica Comstock (John) and Elizabeth Broberg (Mike); grandchildren Nadia Comstock, Savannah Comstock, Layla Comstock, Claire Comstock, Reed Kemp, and Faith Kemp; brothers Donald Holmes (Jan), Bob Holmes (Joani), Roger Holmes (Sue); sister Debi Holmes and many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation with the family Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning at 10:30am with a service beginning at 11am. Lunch will be served following the ceremony. First Congregational Church, UCC of Anoka 1923 3rd Ave, Anoka MN 55303.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019