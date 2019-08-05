|
Loving Dad, Grandpa, and Friend Age 76, of White Bear Lake on August 3, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Kathleen "Kit", parents Louis and Ethel, and brother Dennis. Survived by children Steve (Laura), Dave (Kristine), and Dawn (Trevor) Johnson; grand children Hannah and Caleb; brother Joe, and extended family. A member of the Knights of Columbus, he was Past Grand Knight of Our Lady of the Lake Council in White Bear Lake, and Past Faithful Navigator of Msgr. Ravoux Assembly #529 in St. Paul. A 35-year employee of 3M and ham radio enthusiast (N0BEI). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Aug. 8th, at 11 am at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, White Bear Lake. Visitation Wednesday, August 7th 5-8 pm at MUELLER MORTUARY, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake and one hour prior to the Mass at church on Thursday. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019