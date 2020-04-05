|
|
September 1,1942 – March 28, 2020 Duane Knopik, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota, with his loving partner of 35 years, Kathy Selden, by his side. A lifelong Minnesotan, Duane embodied a pioneer spirit – courageous, independent, resourceful and inventive. Physically and mentally strong, Duane took great pride in his accomplishments including a vast, self-taught knowledge, inventing and patenting the in-situ soil vapor extraction (SVE) treatment process that changed the landscape of soil remediation, building a successful environmental remediation business, nurturing his family and learning to love and be loved. Left to honor Duane and celebrate his life are his life partner Kathy; brother Jerome (Gail) Knopik; children Michael (Lisa) Knopik, Leeann (Brian) Waterman, Kenneth Knopik, Barbra (Joe Pastorius) Knopik, Karrie Knopik, Steven (Carrie King) Knopik; grand children Kristine, Jeffry, Kalyn, Justin, Joseph, William, Halley, Gina, George, Carly; nine great-grandchildren; additional family and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Thomas (Doris) Knopik. Duane will be greatly missed. His spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. "I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in your salvation. I will sing to the Lord, for He has been good to me." Psalm 13:5-6 Memorial gifts in honor of Duane can be made to: Animal Humane Society of Saint Paul – https://www.animal humanesociety.org/donate/make-gift or American Veterans of Minnesota – https://davmn.org/donate-volunteer-veterans/.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020