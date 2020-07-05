1/
Sister Duane, MOES OSB
Age 98 Of St. Paul's Monastery Died on June 30, 2020 at St. Paul's Monastery having lived and ministered as a Benedictine Sister for 76 years. After her first vows in 1943, she began her teaching ministry at St. Mary's in St. Cloud, MN, followed by Presentation of Mary in Breckenridge, MN, St. Bernard's in St. Paul, Holy Redeemer in Montgomery, and Maternity of Mary in St. Paul. She was elected Prioress and served from 1980-1984. After her service as Prioress, she returned to Holy Redeemer in Montgomery as principal and teacher for ten years. She served as the community treasurer from 1997-2002. She retired to the Monastery to assist in various areas. Sister Duane taught summer vacation school in Tyler, Rush City, Buhl, Cannon Falls, Hamel, and at St. Bernard's in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bernard, John, Nicholas. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mabel, nieces, nephews and her Benedictine Sisters. Due to the pandemic a Service of Committal will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. To view the Service refer to St. Paul's Monastery Facebook page. Memorials preferred to St. Paul's Monastery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Committal
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Monastery Facebook page
