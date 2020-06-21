Age 83, of New Brighton Passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020 at Catholic Eldercare River Village East. Duane was a wonderful man who loved and was loved by family and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Carl; parents, Clarice "Sue" and Denver "Shorty" Nowlin. Survived by his wife, Esther; sons, David (Alba), and Mark; grandchildren, Eva, Lily, Olivia, Charlie, Alexander, and Elizabeth. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.