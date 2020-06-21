Duane, "Doc" NOWLIN Ph.D.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane,'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83, of New Brighton Passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020 at Catholic Eldercare River Village East. Duane was a wonderful man who loved and was loved by family and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Carl; parents, Clarice "Sue" and Denver "Shorty" Nowlin. Survived by his wife, Esther; sons, David (Alba), and Mark; grandchildren, Eva, Lily, Olivia, Charlie, Alexander, and Elizabeth. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved