Age 65 Of Stillwater Died Sunday, September 8, 2019 from Leukemia. Preceded in death by infant sister, father, Louis and mother, Evelyn. Survived by loving family: wife of 36 years, Susan (Wittig); daughter, Nicole Freeman (Matt); son, Neal (Allie); brother, Jerry (Diana). Loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. 42 year UFCW meat cutter. Visitation Friday, September 13, 5-7PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Memorial service Saturday, September 14, 2:00PM with visitation beginning at 12:30PM at "little old" ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH OF BAYTOWN, 5274 Stillwater Blvd. N., Stillwater. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019
