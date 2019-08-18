|
Born December 16, 1928, passed away August 10, 2019 at age 90. Preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 66 yrs, parents Claude & Marjorie, siblings Dick, Nancy (Orv) Allen, brother-in-law Roger Messerly. Duane graduated from Traer High School, IA in 1946 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He married Jean Ann Messerly in 1950. Duane was a Partner in the Keller Ins. Agency for 20+ yrs and also active in the Roseville Rotary. Duane and Jean loved to play golf and travel. They spent their winters in Fort Myers, FL where Duane sang in the choir at Cypress Lakes Methodist Church. Survived by daughter Barbara (Lonnie) Sandberg, son David (Mary Kay) States, brother John (Diane) States, sister-in-law LaVonn Messerly, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Bel Rae Senior Living and Brighton Hospice for their care. Funeral service Wednesday, August 21st, 1 pm at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN (651-489-1720) followed by graveside dedication and refreshments. Flowers may be sent to the cemetery Wednesday morning 8am to 11am. Memorials designated to MN Teen Challenge or to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019