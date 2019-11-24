Home

Loving Dad Grandpa & Uncle Age 81 of White Bear Lake died November 20, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Lynnae, parents Frank and Estelle, step-mom Ollie and brother Ron. Survived by daughter Kara (Eric) Hayne; grandkids Kennedy and Easton; and several nieces and nephews. Duane loved spending time with his grandkids, family and friends, was a caregiver to his wife Lynnae and always made people laugh with his quick jokes. Interests included coin collecting, wildlife art and long walks. U.S. Air Force Veteran and a retired stock broker. Private family services will be held in the future with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
