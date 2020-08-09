1/
Durwood Harry KENNEDY
Age 90, of St. Paul Park Passed away on July 27, 2020 He was born in Holmquist, SD and a member of the American Legion. Durwood is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ken and Donald; sisters, Ruby and Beverly. He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Jeff and Lynn (Gerry Brandt) Stenvick; granddaughter, Brianna Stenvick; brothers, Jack (Carolyn) and Jim (Janice); many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws and friends. Thank you to Southview Acres for your care and a special thank you to Annie from Intrepid Hospice. Graveside Service 11 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Fort Snelling Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
