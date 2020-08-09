Age 90, of St. Paul Park Passed away on July 27, 2020 He was born in Holmquist, SD and a member of the American Legion. Durwood is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ken and Donald; sisters, Ruby and Beverly. He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Jeff and Lynn (Gerry Brandt) Stenvick; granddaughter, Brianna Stenvick; brothers, Jack (Carolyn) and Jim (Janice); many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws and friends. Thank you to Southview Acres for your care and a special thank you to Annie from Intrepid Hospice. Graveside Service 11 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Fort Snelling Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.