Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Dustin A. "Dusty" ELLERT

Dustin A. "Dusty" ELLERT Obituary
Age 32 Passed away May 6, 2019 Preceded in death by sister Katie Kemptner & grandpa Verlyn "Al" Ellert. Survived by mom Shari Ellert; stepdad Brian Kline; sister Melissa Kemptner; nephew Dylan Albright; grandma Norma Ellert; many aunts, uncles, cousins & good friends. Funeral Service Saturday (5/11) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4 - 8 PM, & one hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 9, 2019
