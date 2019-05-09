|
|
Age 32 Passed away May 6, 2019 Preceded in death by sister Katie Kemptner & grandpa Verlyn "Al" Ellert. Survived by mom Shari Ellert; stepdad Brian Kline; sister Melissa Kemptner; nephew Dylan Albright; grandma Norma Ellert; many aunts, uncles, cousins & good friends. Funeral Service Saturday (5/11) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4 - 8 PM, & one hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 9, 2019