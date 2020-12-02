1/
Dwight Donald HOWARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dad, Son, Brother and Uncle Age 52 Passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by dad, Donald Everett Howard. Survived by children, Megan (19), & Ethan (17) and their mom, Jen Sturm; mom, Rita Howard; sisters, Denise (Todd) Diethert, & Dawn (Joe) Torma; nieces, nephews and many friends. A friend to many but above all a father. Visitation from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul on Friday, December 4, 2020. Private Family Funeral Service to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved