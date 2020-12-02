Dad, Son, Brother and Uncle Age 52 Passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by dad, Donald Everett Howard. Survived by children, Megan (19), & Ethan (17) and their mom, Jen Sturm; mom, Rita Howard; sisters, Denise (Todd) Diethert, & Dawn (Joe) Torma; nieces, nephews and many friends. A friend to many but above all a father. Visitation from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul on Friday, December 4, 2020. Private Family Funeral Service to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com