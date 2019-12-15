Home

Age 72, of Hugo Died December 9, 2019 at home. Harv will always be remembered as a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and avid fisherman always in pursuit of the biggest Muskie. He will be greatly missed by loving wife of 50 years, Julie Harvey; grateful children, Jenny (Kurt) Bahr, Devin (Greg) Kline and Ryan Harvey; cherished grand children, Haley Bahr, Ben Kline and Jayme Kline; mother, Doris Travis; sister, Cheryl Sandrock; brother, Dale Harvey; and many other relatives and friends. Service will be held Friday, December 20 at 2PM at Bradshaw-White Bear, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., with visitation starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to Autism Society of America. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
