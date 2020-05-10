Age 90, of Roseville Dwight, also known widely as Bill, passed away May 4, 2020. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruth. Survived by children, Sandra (Glenn) Wood, Carol (David) Wilson, David (Alice) Engelhardt, and Mary (Bruce) Larsen; 9 grandsons, Jason, Brian, Michael, Kevin, Mitchell, Adam, Matthew, Eric and Tim: 12 great grand children; brother Jack (Becky) Engelhardt; nieces and nephews. Dwight was a US Navy Veteran and worked for Northern Pacific Railroad which became Burlington Northern Railroad. Throughout his railroad career, he lived in Livingston, MT, Tacoma, WA, St. Paul, MN, and Denver, CO. He retired in Billings, MT, where he originally grew up, and later relocated to Roseville, MN. Dwight was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and woodworker and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held by his children at a later date in Billings, MT. For those wishing to make memorials, please consider Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville (in memory of Dwight), 2996 Cleveland Avenue, N., Roseville, MN 55113, or Fairview Home Care and Hospice.









