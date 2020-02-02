Home

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church
4125 Woodbury Dr.
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church
4125 Woodbury Dr.
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Age 73, of Newport Passed away on January 26, 2020 She is survived by her children, Wendy (Kevin) Schmalz; nana of, Quinn, Adrian and Cameron; brother, Gary; and many nieces and nephews. Dyann is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Fred "Fritz,"; son, Joel; parents; and brother, Norman. Her family was very special to her and she loved being Nana to "the boys". Visitation 4:30-6:30 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020, Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Memorial Service 10 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020, St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury, MN 55129 with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. The family designated Cure PSP and St. Thomas More formally known as "IHM/St. Luke's" (library fund) for memorial contributions.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
