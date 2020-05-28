Age 72, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Cecilia (nee Anderson); parents, Earl Sr. and Teresa (nee Bell); sister, Terri Tysk; and brother, Laurence. Survived by sons, Earl (Denise), James, and Nick (Christina); grand children, Cathy, Connor, Keira, and Chelsea Husted-Fritts; sister, Marie (Dan) Fletcher; and brother, Tim. Earl was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a Saint Paul police officer. He was a member of the Mason's in Ancient Landmark No. 5. Services will be scheduled at a later date. 651-459-2483