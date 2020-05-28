Earl A. WOLFORD Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 72, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Cecilia (nee Anderson); parents, Earl Sr. and Teresa (nee Bell); sister, Terri Tysk; and brother, Laurence. Survived by sons, Earl (Denise), James, and Nick (Christina); grand children, Cathy, Connor, Keira, and Chelsea Husted-Fritts; sister, Marie (Dan) Fletcher; and brother, Tim. Earl was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a Saint Paul police officer. He was a member of the Mason's in Ancient Landmark No. 5. Services will be scheduled at a later date. 651-459-2483





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved