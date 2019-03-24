Home

Earl C. "Dooner" ERICKSON Jr.

Earl C. "Dooner" ERICKSON Jr. Obituary
Age 89 Of Marine on St. Croix Passed away quietly, Monday, March 18, 2019. Earl was a beloved husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. When he was not spending time with his family he could be found actively volunteering with the Scandia Marine Lions Club and Gammelgarden. He enjoyed golfing, wood carving, hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; grandson, Peter Thomas Erickson; sister, Lorraine. He will be deeply missed by his children, Tom (Becky) Erickson, David (Dawn) Erickson, Karen (Carl) Morse, Christine (John Sr.) Norring, Jeanne (Greg) Schmitt; 15 grandchil-dren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel Wagner, Mary Ann Gargaro; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 150 5th Street, Marine on St. Croix. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Union Cemetery, St. Paul, Minnesota. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
