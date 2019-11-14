Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SALEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
14940 – 62ND Street North
Stillwater, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
Osceola, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
300 Seminole Avenue
Osceola, WI
Earl J. PLATTNER Sr. Obituary
Age 77, of Osceola, WI Formerly of Stillwater Passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife. Preceded in death by 1st wife, Shirley; parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister. He will be sadly missed by wife, Carole; children, Earl, Jr. (Jessica), Elizabeth (Chad) Bengtson; step-daughters, Rachael Tanberg and Christine Mammenga; 8 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews other family and friends. A celebration of Earl's life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00AM at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 Seminole Avenue, Osceola, WI. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, November 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at SALEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14940 – 62ND Street North, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at Trinity Lutheran. Private interment Salem Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 14, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -