|
|
Age 77, of Osceola, WI Formerly of Stillwater Passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife. Preceded in death by 1st wife, Shirley; parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister. He will be sadly missed by wife, Carole; children, Earl, Jr. (Jessica), Elizabeth (Chad) Bengtson; step-daughters, Rachael Tanberg and Christine Mammenga; 8 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews other family and friends. A celebration of Earl's life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00AM at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 Seminole Avenue, Osceola, WI. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, November 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at SALEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14940 – 62ND Street North, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at Trinity Lutheran. Private interment Salem Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 14, 2019