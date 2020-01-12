|
|
Age 92 Passed away January 10, 2020 Earl was a proud Army veteran, an avid golfer, a good bridge player, and he had a real love and great touch for gardening. He spent his entire working career in the meat business managing people, production, and sales. Work ethic was incredibly important to him. Earl will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and caring family member. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary to whom he was married for 62 happy years. Earl is survived by his only child, Linda Thuet and son in law, Bill Thuet; his 3 beloved grandchildren, Chad (Teresa) Thuet, Paige Hood, and Suzanne (Jose) Silva; and 6 great grandchildren. Private Family Services are being held. (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020