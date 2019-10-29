Home

Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
7625 Chicago Ave. S
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
7625 Chicago Ave. S.
Age 90, of Richfield Passed away on October 26, 2019 Retired Civil Engineer, Veteran of Korean War and a skilled wood-worker. Preceded in death by son, Chris and brother, Robert. Survived by wife, Patty; daughter, Susan Nolte; sons, Jonathan (Lisa) Sack and Tim (Nadine) Sack; grandchildren Melissa (Dannon) Helgeson, Jason (Mayra) Sack, Abigail, Hattie and Olivia Sack; Danielle and Michelle Sack; great-grandson, Julian; brother, Ronald (Peg) Sack; nieces and nephews. Memorial service Thursday, October 31, at 11:00 AM at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Ave. S., with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials to House of Prayer Foundation. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 29, 2019
