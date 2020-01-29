|
|
Age 86, of South St. Paul April 10, 1933 – January 25, 2020 Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather. A proud servant of his country; United States Army and Korean War Veteran, 1953-1955; United States Air Force Reserve, 1955-1983, and protector of his community as member of the South St. Paul Police Force 1965-1988. Earl is survived by his children, Dana Palbicki, Shelly Aslakson, Becky (Sam) Adams; four grandchildren, and six great grand children. Visitation, Saturday, February 1st 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM followed by a Christian Mass at Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd Street East, Inver Grove Heights MN. Donations can be made to the American Legion. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020