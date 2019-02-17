|
Age 84, of Woodbury, MN passed away on February 8. Earl was born in St. Paul, MN to Karl & Minnie (Peterson) Josephson. He graduated from Harding High School, then worked his way through college. "Dr. Joe" opened his first chiropractic office in 1964 & practiced for 50 years. He met his wife Karen while singing in the St. Paul Civic Opera & together they enjoyed participating in musical theatre groups for many years. Earl was proud of his family & his Swedish heritage. His light-hearted spirit inspired much laughter over the years & will be dearly missed. Earl was preceded in death by parents Karl & Minnie & brother Walter. He's survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen Josephson; sons Mark (Serena), Matt & Mitch (Summer); grandchildren Emilie, Erick, Ella & Elin; siblings Charles Josephson (Barbara), Lloyd Josephson (Pat), Mary Baker, Martha Baker & David Josephson (Claudia); many cherished nieces, nephews, friends & patients. Visitation will be held at 10 AM Friday, March 15th followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 14940 62nd St. N., Stillwater, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019