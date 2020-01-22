|
|
From Andover, MN Passed away on January 19, 2020 He was 79, born November 9, 1940 in Wellsville, KS. Survived by wife, Dee M. Cobb, son, Kevin Cobb (Connie), daughter, Pamela Ryding (Troy), 2 older sisters, grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild & other relatives. He is preceded by son, Michael Cobb, dad, Raymond & mom, Hazel Cobb. Earl was a U.S. Navy reservist in Jacksonville, FL. He was lineman, electrician & dispatcher for NSP. He enjoyed repairing engines, camping, boating, water-skiing, hunting, fishing, cribbage & motorcycles, Earl had lung fibrosis & complications from pneumonia. Private memorial events will be held for family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020