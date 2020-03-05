|
Age 89, of Roseville Passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2020 with his loving wife, Dorothy, by his side. Survived by daughters Carol (John), Susan (Wayne), and Brad (Kerry), grand children Kelly (Nate), Kyle, Kirk, Grant, Wendy, Naomi and great grandchildren Hazel and Sam. Practiced dentistry for 30 years. Avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, motorcycle riding and traveling around the USA and the world. Service: Sunday March 8, 2020 at 1:00pm, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 3115 Victoria St. N., Roseville, MN 55113. Time to greet family provided after the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2020