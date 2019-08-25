|
|
July 25, 1924 – August 22, 2019. Earlene was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII. In addition to owning her own business for over 40 years, Earlene was a charter member of VFW Post 5555 auxiliary for 66 years, volunteered at the Minneapolis VA Hospital for 17 years and was an avid gardener, seamstress and creative craftswoman. Earlene is survived by her children: Michael, Thomas (Nancy), Mary Chute, Debbie Zimmerman, TJ (Amy) and Timothy (Genevieve); grandchildren: Anton Beatty, Jennifer Carlin, Shaunda Burtoft, Trish, Jaimie and Billie Zimmerman, Michael and Jeffrey Goalen, Heather Phildius, Annie Redding and Sean Goalen; sister, Claire Hinrichs and many loved great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by loving husband of 49 years, Thomas; siblings: Betty, Rosemary and Earl; parents, Earl and Ivy Richter and grandson, Tommy. Earlene was a proud, unconditionally loving mother of six who instilled in her children a good work ethic, honesty, loyalty and love. It was a good formula, as none of them has been in prison…yet. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private family interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019