Eb Windfeldt REVSBECK
1928 - 2020
Age 92, of Minneapolis, MN Born on May 15, 1928 in Lourberg, Denmark. Eb came to America at age 1. Passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Niels and Karen; sister, Ulla Farner; daughter-in-law, Katherine. Survived by loving wife of 68 years, Barbara; sons, Daniel, David (Patricia) and Doug (Christy); grandchildren, David Jr., Katrina, Connor and Corinne (Bryan); great grand daughter, Soren; and sister, Martha. Eb was a US Marine Corps Veteran and served with H31 Marines in Korea; wounded in action on June 13, 1951 in service to his country. After returning home, Eb joined the Minneapolis Fire Dept. and lived his life of purpose in service to others. Life time member of Christ Church Lutheran in Mpls. Private family services will be held. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Veterans Home - Minneapolis, Family Council or the Military Order of Purple Heart Chapter 268. "Always Faithful, Always Ready" www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
