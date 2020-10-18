1/1
Echo J. THOREN
Age 96, of St. Paul Died May 29, 2020 of natural causes Preceded in death by son, Kirk F. Thoren. Survived by children, Linda Thoren Neal, Torry James Thoren and Tracy Peyton Thoren; grandchildren, Harmony Petersen, Jesse Castillo-Thoren and Kirk Thoren, and 6 great grand children. Taught in St. Paul Public School system for 28 years and served in various positions (including Sacristan and Wedding Coordinator) at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Mpls., for over 25 years. Long serving volunteer for Red Ribbon Ride, public schools, area nursing homes and other organizations. Passions included gardening, canoeing in Quetico/ BWCAW, and travel to Maui. A private memorial service was held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on June 19, 2020, with interment in the church's Memorial Garden. A future gathering at St. Joan's in celebration of Echo's life after Covid 19 is contemplated. Memorials preferred to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Email for condolences to Echo's family: ltneal@me.com.





Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
