Age 79, of Apple Valley, MN Passed away on August 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Julia; sisters, Marilyn and Sharon. Survived by son, Timothy; daughter, Theresa; 5 grandchildren, partner, Elizabeth Solem; former wife, Joyce; sisters, Carol, Katrina (Doug) Doyle and Mary and brother, Dennis; other loving relatives and good friends. Memorial gathering Sunday, August 25th from 2-4 pm at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, MN 55435 (952) 924-4100. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice in Ed's name.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
