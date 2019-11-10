|
|
Age 82 Passed away surrounded by family after a lengthy illness on 11/2/2019. Survived by wife Doris; daughters Shelly (Russ), Jody (Bill), Debbie (Tim), Bonnie (Dave), Kathy (Craig); grandchildren Jamie, Nicky, Thomas, Taylor, Jake, Josh, Cody, Riley, Kelsey, Erik; great grandson Zander; and brother Earl. Funeral service to be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 16 at Newport Lutheran Church 900 15th St, Newport MN. Visitation one hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019