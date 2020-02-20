|
Age 51 of St. Paul Passed away February 14, 2020 after a nearly 13 year battle against Multiple Myeloma. Survived by wife, Anne Davini-Johnson; sons, Augie and Louis; sisters, Jean (Chris) Mellott and Holly (Chuck Beltz) Johnson; brother, Mitchell (Donia Bijan) Johnson; brothers-in-law, Joe (Amy) Davini, Matt (Sarah) Davini, and Nick (Mary) Davini; stepmother, Alice Johnson; mother-in-law, Virginia Davini; father-in-law, Ralph (Mary Pat) Davini; 14 nieces and nephews; and legions of friends and organizers he trained and inspired across the globe. Preceded in death by father, Lt. Col. Charles M. Johnson; mother, Jean; and sister, Susan Dambach. The youngest child of an Army chaplain, Ed moved frequently in his youth, living in TX, SC, KS, and NY before settling in VA where he attended Colonial Heights HS ('86), took up competitive cycling and easily won the VA State 15U Juniors Championship road race. Ed was a proud alum and avid fan of Duke University ('90), and after graduation joined the staff of the Fund for the Public Interest, where he spent a 30-year career in fundraising for progressive and environmental causes becoming Senior Vice President of The Public Interest Network and President of Environment America. Perhaps his proudest achievements, however, were his nearly 20-year marriage to Annie, and raising Augie and Louis to be the smart and delightful young men they are. Visitation 4-8PM Monday, March 2 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy. 96 W. at Mackubin, Shoreview, MN. Funeral 11AM Tuesday, March 3, with visitation 9:30AM at ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHURCH St. Paul, MN. Private interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to support the children's education, or to the MMRF.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 20 to Mar. 1, 2020