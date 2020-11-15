1/
Ed VOSS
Age 76, of Newport, MN Passed away November 8, 2020 in Luck, WI. Army Veteran, loving husband, and the best storyteller. Preceded in death by parents Frank (Lefty) Voss Sr. and Ella Doneshefsky; brother Frank Voss Jr. Survived by wife Doris of 57 years, son Steve, daughter Laura (DJ), grand children Candy, Jon, Jacob, Ali and six great grandchildren. Family: Charlie, Mitzi (Fritz), Fred (Annette), Bill (Shelley), Carolyn, many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
