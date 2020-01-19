Home

Edgar Alan (Al) KERSTEN

Edgar Alan (Al) KERSTEN Obituary
Age 82 Formerly of St. Paul Passed at home in Tucson, AZ on 1/4/2020. Survived by children Timothy Kersten, Carolyn Kersten-Larson (Sonny), special friend Vicki Dulac, sister Elsie Kersten-Dunning (Chester) and niece Kaylea Kersten. He was predeceased by his parents Edgar Kersten and Margaret Hanson, brother Thomas Kersten and former wife Barbara Margaret Kersten. Al graduated from the U of M and worked as an engineer for several years at Control Data Corp. In his retirement, he worked as a limo driver. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, photography and traveling. Al had a keen wit, caring heart and loved his family, friends and all the critters and wildlife for whom he cared. He was a friend of Bill W. and remained sober for 25 years before his death. He was dearly loved and will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
