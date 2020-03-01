|
|
Age 91 Passed away on February 26, 2020. He resided at Sky Harbor Airpark, Webster, MN. Preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Myrtle Fischer. He is survived by his wife Janet and two children James (Shirley) Fischer and Jeanne (Steve) Delie; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Laura) Fischer, Jennifer (Ryan) Burningham, Jessie "Mia" (Scott) Thole and Ryan Delie; four great grandchildren, and brother-in-law Bill Kreul of St. Cloud. Ed soloed in a J-3 Cub at the age of 17. After high school graduation, Ed served in WWII in the U.S. Army in General MacArthur's Honor Guard in Tokyo. Returning from service, he attended Dunwoody Institute for drafting and pursued his passion of flying. He was hired by North Central Airlines as a pilot in 1955. After several mergers, he retired as a captain for Northwest Airlines in 1989. He continued to fly general aviation aircraft until November 2018. A visitation will be held on March 7, 2020 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN (952-469-2723) from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., immediately followed by a service. A private interment at a later date at Roselawn Cemetery in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to EAA Chapter 25 in Lakeville, MN for scholarships. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020