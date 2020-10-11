1/1
Edith Beck LOVERIDGE
Age 92 Edith entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 9th She died peacefully at home of natural causes with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Darrell, and daughter Laurie (John) Conway. Edith is survived by her brothers, Bruce (Gail) Beck, Robert Beck, and sister Marilyn (Jack) Schreier; daughters, Geraldine (Dave) Kleinendorst, Susan (Greg) Loveridge; son, Daniel (Jerene) Loveridge; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. At her request no public services will be held. Memorials preferred to Salvation Army. Her family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the women of Minnesota Hospice. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
