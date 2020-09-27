1/1
Edith "Edie" DEERING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of South Saint Paul Age 68, passed away on September 23, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Culbertson. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Deering and devoted mother, Donna Culbertson; adoring children Shelly (Doug) Mohrland and Sean (Kelly) Deering; beloved grandchildren Madalyn, Gretta, Mitchel, Allison (Treyton), Brooke (Michael), Francesca, Makenna and Luca; her siblings Bob (Linda) Culbertson, Wendy Lang, Theresa (Greg) Stelzner, Tom Culbertson, Mary (Dave) Reinsberg, Don (Jane) Culbertson; many nieces and nephews and special friends. Visitation to be held outdoors at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 on Tom and Edie's 50th Wedding Anniversary, Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM and Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Memorials preferred.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved