Of South Saint Paul Age 68, passed away on September 23, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Culbertson. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Deering and devoted mother, Donna Culbertson; adoring children Shelly (Doug) Mohrland and Sean (Kelly) Deering; beloved grandchildren Madalyn, Gretta, Mitchel, Allison (Treyton), Brooke (Michael), Francesca, Makenna and Luca; her siblings Bob (Linda) Culbertson, Wendy Lang, Theresa (Greg) Stelzner, Tom Culbertson, Mary (Dave) Reinsberg, Don (Jane) Culbertson; many nieces and nephews and special friends. Visitation to be held outdoors at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 on Tom and Edie's 50th Wedding Anniversary, Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM and Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Memorials preferred.









