|
|
Born April 2, 1924 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was a resident of St. Therese of New Hope. Betty Dolan was born in Benson, MN and grew up on a farm near Danvers, MN. She graduated from Benson High School in 1941 and St. Catherine's University in 1945 with a major in chemistry and library science. Betty worked at 3M for more that 40 years, retiring in 1988. Betty had many interests: travel, reading, bridge, golf and gardening. She had a large circle of family and friends to whom she was devoted throughout her life and by whom she will be greatly missed. Survived by many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Preceded in death by parents Francis (Frank) and Edith Dolan; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Helen Dolan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Anne and Jim Kelly, Virginia and Richard Dickerman and Patricia and James Vogel; nephews, Terrance Dolan, John Dickerman and Gregory Dickerman. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Sept. 24th at 11 AM, Church of the Visitation, Danvers, MN. Reviewal Monday, Sept. 23, 4-6 PM at Gill Brothers Southwest Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Avenue and prior to Mass at church. Interment Visitation Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., Mail No. F12, St. Paul, MN 55105. Gill Brothers 612-861-6088 www.gillbrothers.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019