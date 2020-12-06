Age 98, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands, Arthur Krueger and Charles Fyksen; identical twin, Ellen Aspling; and brothers, Harold and Ralph Lueck. Survived by son, Paul (Maureen) Krueger; grandchildren, Shaun (Jenny) Krueger, and Shannon (Mike Vraa) Krueger; six great grand children; one great-great grandson; stepsons, Blaine (Mary), Bruce (Diane), and Todd Fyksen and their families; special friends from Norris Square in Cottage Grove, Shelly, MaryAnn, and Carole; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Edith will be remembered as a woman who fully lived and loved life. She was always optimistic and most of all, giving. She was as much of a blessing to everyone as she was blessed. Due to COVID-19 concerns and limitations the family will be privately remembering her life and a public celebration will be held at a later date. 651-459-2483