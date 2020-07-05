Our Matriarch Passed away on June 26, 2020 after 90 years of a life filled with love. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Duncan (Jack) and son, John Duncan II (John). Survived by her daughters Susan (Steve) and Betsy (Brad), six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, who all adored her. Also survived by sisters, Phyllis Burton, Marlene Hall and Connie Downie, and a large loving family from Pottstown, PA. Born in Pottstown, moved to Minnesota to raise their family. She found joy in traveling with her husband, visiting the North Woods with dear friends, and gathering at the dinner table with family. She was an active member of Presbyterian Church of the Way in Shoreview. Family was together at her death and to celebrate her life. In lieu of formal service, donations may be made in her name to Valley Outreach in Stillwater, MN or mail to daughter's home: Sue Pater, 707 Harriet Drive, Stillwater, MN 55082.