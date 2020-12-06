Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma & Great-Grandma Age 96, of West St. Paul Died peacefully in her sleep on December 1, 2020. Preceded in death by loving husband Everett, grand daughter, Angeline; siblings, Frank Jr., Anthony, Rudolph, Joseph, Ann, and Alfred. Survived by children, Roland (Patti), Catherine (Reed) and Bruce; grandchildren, Nicholas (Josi), Derek and Bryce (Sarah); great-grand children, Chase & Harper. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, December 9th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In memoriam, memorials preferred to Second Harvest Heartland or please offer up masses at St. Joseph's Church. 651-457-6200