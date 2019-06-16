Age 101 - Of North Oaks Passed peacefully on June 5, 2019 Edith was born August 1, 1917 to Morris and Fannie Plotkin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the youngest of six children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Martindale, who was the Chairman Emeritus of the U of M Sociology Department. Survived by two nephews and three nieces. Edith was a social worker for Ramsey County for 35 years. Thank you to the staff at Waverly Gardens for treating Edith as the special lady she was. Memorial Service 11:00 AM Thursday, June 20 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation at Roselawn Chapel from 10:30-11:00 AM Thursday. No flowers please. Edith's mantra was "What can I do for you?" Do something for someone in need to honor her. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary