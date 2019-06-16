Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith MARTINDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith MARTINDALE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith MARTINDALE Obituary
Age 101 - Of North Oaks Passed peacefully on June 5, 2019 Edith was born August 1, 1917 to Morris and Fannie Plotkin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the youngest of six children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Martindale, who was the Chairman Emeritus of the U of M Sociology Department. Survived by two nephews and three nieces. Edith was a social worker for Ramsey County for 35 years. Thank you to the staff at Waverly Gardens for treating Edith as the special lady she was. Memorial Service 11:00 AM Thursday, June 20 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation at Roselawn Chapel from 10:30-11:00 AM Thursday. No flowers please. Edith's mantra was "What can I do for you?" Do something for someone in need to honor her. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now