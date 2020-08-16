Born April 21, 1936 Died August 12, 2020 Long-time resident of West St. Paul, MN. Edmund worked as an Attorney in West St. Paul for over 40 years. In addition, he was Mayor of West St. Paul. He attended Cretin High School, graduated from the University of Minnesota and the University of Connecticut Law School. Edmund is survived by his children, Edmund (Victoria), Stephen (Megan), Marty (Connie, deceased), Mark (Patti) and Karen Swenson (Terry); grand children, Laura, Haley Swenson, Josh Swenson, Lauren, Maya and Jacob; companion, Mary Nelson; and sisters, Joanie Mahoney and Mary Meisinger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Helen Meisinger. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Wed., Aug. 19th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul with a visitation beginning at 9AM. 651-457-6200











