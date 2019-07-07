|
Died suddenly on July 4, 2019, age 82. Preceded in death by parents, Edmund and Ethel. Survived by wife of 54 years, Betty; brothers, Fred, John (Linda) and Bill; many nieces, nephews, and neighborhood friends. Gathering Thursday, July 11, 11am-12pm, with a time of sharing at 12pm at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive & Hwy 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear. Luncheon follows. Burial Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019