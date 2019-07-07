Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Edmund "Ed" KAPHINGST

Edmund "Ed" KAPHINGST Obituary
Died suddenly on July 4, 2019, age 82. Preceded in death by parents, Edmund and Ethel. Survived by wife of 54 years, Betty; brothers, Fred, John (Linda) and Bill; many nieces, nephews, and neighborhood friends. Gathering Thursday, July 11, 11am-12pm, with a time of sharing at 12pm at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive & Hwy 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear. Luncheon follows. Burial Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
