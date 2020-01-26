|
|
Age 75, of Lindstrom Passed away at home of Alzheimer's January 16, 2020 Lovingly remembered by his "Mein Schatz", Shirley, of 39 years. He will be missed by his "Sons of His Heart": Scott, David and Shawn (Maeve), and daughter, Bina. He will also be missed by his 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and extended family. Preceded in death by his parents, Margarete and Oskar Oswald, his brother, Hans, his son, Stephen, and his in laws, Janet and Elmer Schultz. A special thank you to his granddaughter, Amber, "His Schatz", who was his loving caretaker to the very end. The Oswald family is grateful to Dr. Terry Kopp and Fairview Hospice: Katie and Molly. Eddie, we know that at this very moment you are busy beautifying the Gardens of Heaven. A Celebration of Eddie's Life will be at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 30828 IRENE AVE., LINDSTROM, MN 55045 with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10:30am. A light lunch will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020